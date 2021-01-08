NORTH SUTTON — Mary Louise Murphy Morse (Marilu) of North Sutton, New Hampshire, age 76, recent widow of Philip Morse, passed peacefully on January 3, 2021 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness of endocarditis, sepsis, and pneumonia.
Marilu was born December 31, 1944 in Lowell, MA to Joseph and Mary Murphy of Lowell, MA. She graduated from Marian High School in 1962, from Simmons College with a Bachelor of Science in 1966, and from Plymouth State University with a Teaching Certificate in 1982. She spent a happy 29 years teaching, seven years at Holy Trinity School in Laconia, NH and 22 years at St. Paul Education Center in New Bern, NC.
Marilu’s dedication to education was the hallmark of her career. Although strict, it was clear to her students and their parents that she was deeply invested in ensuring they learned as much as possible during their time with her. Always up for a new challenge, Marilu dedicated countless after hours as an advisor for programs like MathCounts, Mathathons, Science Olympiad, and Cheerleading. Marilu spent one year as principal of St. Paul Education Center before retiring and returning to the north to be closer to family. One of her greatest joys in life was hearing updates from students after they left her classroom.
Marilu and her late husband, Phil, made their homes in Ashland, MA; Meredith, NH; Laconia, NH; New Bern, NC; and North Sutton, NH. Marilu enjoyed fine arts and crafts throughout her life, beginning with knitting and crochet in the 60s, moving into the macrame and string art trends of the 70s, trying her hand at beading and sewing in the 80s, adding basketry and cross stitch to her skill-set in North Carolina, and returning to sewing, knitting, and quilting in the last two decades. Her quilting skills were incredible, and she enjoyed sharing her quilts with family and friends. Marilu also shared a love of photography with Phil, and was an active member of the New Bern Camera Club.
Marilu is survived and will be dearly missed by her step-daughter, Debra Snow and her husband, Russell Snow, and their children, Kendra Cyr and her husband Joseph Cyr, Shaun Snow and his husband Thomas O’Grady; and grandchildren, Myles Abreu and Jamyson Cyr; her son, Thomas Morse and his wife, Mary Morse, and their children, Emma, Abigail, and Grace Morse; her daughter, Susan Morse, and her husband, Brett Cutler; her daughter, Christine Donovan, and her husband, Jerry Donovan, and their children, Jacob, Colin, and Brady Donovan; and her daughter, Laura Morse.
Marilu’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center staff for their wonderful care throughout her recent years of declining health. The family also very much appreciates the kind words and support of family and friends during recent years.
A private service will be held for immediate family at the Our Lady of Fatima Church in New London, NH. This service will later be made available on the church’s YouTube Channel <https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Vh_c2680112gj6_85v_SQ> for all who wish to pay their respects virtually.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, online <https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=2237> or via a check with “In Memory of Mary Morse” in the memo.
Office of Development & Alumni Relations
Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Geisel School of Medicine
One Medical Center Drive (HB 7070)
Lebanon, NH 03756
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
