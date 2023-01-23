Mary L. Lucier, 87

WILTON, New York — Mary L. Lucier, 87, of Wilton, New York, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Mary was born on Feb. 10, 1935, to Mildred and Edward Goodine in Dover Fox-Croft, Maine, the second oldest of 11 siblings. Though Mary would leave home as a young adult to pursue her education, the deep connections to, and powerful memories of Maine, forever captured her heart as home.

