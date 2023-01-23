WILTON, New York — Mary L. Lucier, 87, of Wilton, New York, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mary was born on Feb. 10, 1935, to Mildred and Edward Goodine in Dover Fox-Croft, Maine, the second oldest of 11 siblings. Though Mary would leave home as a young adult to pursue her education, the deep connections to, and powerful memories of Maine, forever captured her heart as home.
It was on her family potato farm in Atkinson, Maine, that Mary cultivated a deep love for nature, rich soil, rock walls, and her lifelong passion for gardening. But her greatest legacy is the love she gave so generously to her family, beginning with her parents and her beloved brothers and sisters, who often thought of her as their second mother, and extending to her own children, six grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her final days were filled with precious moments shared with three generations of her babies and visits from dear family friends … sweet goodbyes.
As a teenager, Mary met the love of her life, Victor Lucier. In 1953 they graduated from Laconia High School in New Hampshire and married. It was a full life as they shared the joys of raising three children, and endured the tragedy of losing their first born, only son, Victor, to a motorcycle accident when he was 20 years old. Through nearly 64 years of marriage they were true partners in love and life.
Through the years, Mary was a Cub Scout den mother, a champion cheerleader for her children’s and their children’s sporting activities, a master organizer for summer family camping trips, and chief provider of comfort and companionship to her daughters, with whom she shared her time. Along with her husband, she lived in 12 homes, fixing each one up inside and out (complete with vegetable gardens and rock walls), always striving to improve their circumstances, for the greater benefit of her family. She had a strong desire to learn, always trying to find new projects to take on. She also possessed a powerful do-it-yourself gene and was pleased to see that was passed down to multiple generations.
Mary’s work ethic was one of her many superpowers, greeting each day with an enthusiastic determination to accomplish something meaningful. She worked at General Electric in Hooksett, New Hampshire, for more than 25 years. During that time, she never failed to maintain a meticulous home, complete with dinner on the table each night. She was the epitome of strength, a role model for having it all in perfect balance.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Victor R. Lucier; her son, Victor E. Lucier; her brothers, David Goodine, Daniel Goodine, John Goodine and Lewis Goodine. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Mark Hewitt of Candia, New Hampshire, and Corinne and Jeffrey Vahanian of Wilton New York; grandchildren, Kelly Lucier, Tamara Wittman (Rebecca), Trisha MacNeal (Robert), Tasia Jones (Jon), Cameron Corsi (Brian), Nicholas Vahanian, and Mike Ripley; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taylin, Logan, Quinn, Cooper, Harper, Ryan, Mason, Amias, Greyson, Beckett, Josephine, Vivienne, and Tobin; siblings, Alice Randall, Robert Goodine, Edward Goodine, Roger Goodine, Dianne Powers, and Lucy Canter; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary was a gentle and loving soul, rare in her ability to never speak an unkind word about anyone. Her dedication to her family led them to calling her their walking angel. Not surprisingly, she took care of her children until the very end, becoming a true angel as gracefully as she lived her nearly 88 years of life.
The family would like to thank dear friends Rachel Boyce, Denise Blanchard, Heather Barton, and Marci Houston for the incredible loving support they have provided to Mary and all of us. Great thanks as well to Saratoga Hospice for their amazing care.
Donations in Mary’s memory can be offered to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org or Saratoga Community Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, followed by a celebration of Mary’s life at the home she shared for the past decade with her daughter and son-in-law, Corinne and Jeffrey Vahanian. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband and son in New Hampshire later this spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
