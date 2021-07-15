BELMONT — Mary Louise Parker Higgins Lavelle, 85, of Belmont, passed away on July 7, 2021. She was born October 6, 1935.
She leaves her three sons and their wives, Scott and Brenda Higgins, Mark and Jeanne Higgins, and Gary and Betsy Lavelle. She treasured her grandchildren, Mark Lavelle, Jessica Mowatt, Steven Higgins, Megan Lavelle, Shannon Higgins, Brett Higgins, and Parker Higgins; and her great-grandchildren, Grayson Mowatt and Olivia Mowatt.
Mary was predeceased by her second husband, Edward Patrick Lavelle, and her first husband, George (Dick) Richardson Higgins. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Edith Parker Mountford, Burton (Bud) F. Parker, Frank E. Parker, and Richard (Dick) G. Parker.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours and no services are planned. She requested that in lieu of flowers or a charitable donation, please do a kind deed or share a kind
