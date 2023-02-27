Mary L. Keyser, 103

Mary L. Keyser, 103

On Feb. 26, the world lost a beautiful ray of sunshine, Mary Lucille (Faye) Keyser, who cast her light for more than 103 years. Mary was born in 1920 in Castine, Maine, a place that held memories of her family and always remained special to her.

When Mary entered a room, her vibrant smile and infectious laugh always brightened the mood. With her cheerful, genuine nature, people were drawn to her. She lived a long and healthy life and cherished the time she spent with family. Laughing, talking and enjoying each other's company was a favorite pastime. There wasn’t a party or gathering that Mary didn’t enjoy. She knew how to laugh.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.