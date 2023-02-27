Mary L. Keyser, 103

On Feb. 26, the world lost a beautiful ray of sunshine, Mary Lucille (Faye) Keyser, who cast her light for more than 103 years. Mary was born in 1920 in Castine, Maine, a place that held memories of her family and always remained special to her.
When Mary entered a room, her vibrant smile and infectious laugh always brightened the mood. With her cheerful, genuine nature, people were drawn to her. She lived a long and healthy life and cherished the time she spent with family. Laughing, talking and enjoying each other's company was a favorite pastime. There wasn’t a party or gathering that Mary didn’t enjoy. She knew how to laugh.
Mary had a great love of travel and exploration. She traveled widely in the U.S. and abroad, seeking new sights and unforgettable experiences with her children, grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren. If the plane, train, ship, automobile or even a motorcycle was headed for adventure, she wanted to be on it.
She has been an inspiration to so many, a woman of character and compassion; a pillar of the family through five generations. Mary was generous with her time and spent many years volunteering in her church and beyond to serve others. Mary was fiercely independent and a bit of a trailblazer. She drove into her 90s, lived independently beyond 100, and at a time when women had just gained the right to vote, she was a business owner. Mary opened her own hair salon before she was 20-years-old.
She lived her life to the fullest with a big smile and an attitude of optimism. Mary was a woman of deep faith: may her glow and spirit shine on in memory.
Mary is survived by Sandra Keyser Price and husband Hayward Price along with their four children and five great-grandchildren; Dillman "Sonny" Keyser and wife Sylvia Keyser along with their four children and nine grandchildren, Brenda Wilson-Remmer and her husband Charles Wilson Remmer along with their two children and three grandchildren; David Keyser along with his wife Kim Billmeyer Keyser and their two children and two grandchildren.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Dillman Lester Keyser, sister, Marguerite Faye Valliere; her parents, George Faye and Bertha Webster Faye, and her beloved grandson, Todd Keyser.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Hwy, Meredith, NH. A graveside service will take place at Meredith Village Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the wonderful staff at Lakes Region General Hospice and Visiting Nurse via Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Keyser family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com
