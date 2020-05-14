WOODSVILLE — Mary Louise Coleman, 77, of 9 Wood Dr., Gilmanton, NH and residing at Glencliff Home for these past few years, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Cottage Hospital.
Mary was born on March 2, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Keenan) Lyons.
Mary enjoyed reading, picnics, swimming at the lake and motorcycle rides with her late husband.
Mary is survived by her daughters Lori Coleman and Stacey Casaletto; and sons, John "Jacky" Coleman and Paul Coleman; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Elaine Lyons of Danbury, Connecticut; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" C. Coleman.
Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Massacusetts at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.