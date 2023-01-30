Mary L. Clairmont, 83

BELMONT — Mary Louise (Gilbert) Clairmont, 83, of Brown Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home.
Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1940, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel (Durgin) Gilbert of Northfield.
Mary loved spending as much time as she could with her grandsons, and she would do anything for them. She spent a lot of time sitting in the bleachers of many sporting events cheering them on. She was so proud of each of them and whatever sport they were doing from racing, hockey, lacrosse to just watching them play outside in the pool, jumping puddles, or having bike races at her seasonal camp in Maine; her favorite place to be and where she spent most summers. She also enjoyed fair season with her sister, mother, and at least one grandson. They would attend as many fairs as they could; if there was a fair around, you would see them there tasting all the fair treats they could.
Mary spent many years as a CNA, however, she loved being a lunch lady in several of the area elementary schools; a job she enjoyed right up until her retirement. She would get excited about decorating for the kids during the holidays; especially her favorites, Halloween and Christmas.
Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Maurice W. Clairmont Sr; daughter, Linda Clairmont-Davis of Belmont; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Randlett) Clairmont of Belmont; grandsons, Brett and his wife Katie of Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Cameron Clairmont, and Ryan Davis of Belmont; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Karly and Rhett Clairmont; sister, Joyce Schmidt of Northfield; brother, David Gilbert of Groton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Gilbert and Paul Gilbert; and just recently by her son, Maurice W. Clairmont Jr.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. There will be a private family remembrance held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
