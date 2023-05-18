Mary L. Carlson, 66

WENTWORTH — Mary Louise (Murray) Carlson, 66, of 890 Mt. Moosilaukee Hwy, died on May 11, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, Lebanon.
Mary was born on Dec. 26, 1956, in Littleton, the daughter of the late Harold L. Murray and Margaret A. (Edney) Murray.
Mary worked at Plymouth College for about 20 years. The last five years, she was companion to Roland Bixbey of Wentworth.
Mary is survived by her two brothers, George Murray of Belmont, and Harold L. Murray Jr. of Laconia; sister, Alice Thayer of Laconia; uncles, Ken Murray of Killeen, Texas, and David Bowles of Littleton; and three nieces, Allyson and JP Hobby, Aime Thayer and Krystal Murray, all of Laconia; five great-nephews, Jordan McCrea of Rochester, Ryan McCrea, Bryce McCrea and Nick Ricketts of Laconia; and many cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her brother, Francis Murray; brother-in-law, Orman Thayer Jr.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Murray.
Mary had a true love for family, friends and animals, especially dogs.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests a donation in Mary’s memory to their local animal shelter or to the Live and Let Live Farm 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.