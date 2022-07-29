Mary L. Bailey, 96

LACONIA — Mary L. (Gove) Bailey, 96, passed away on Sunday July 24, 2022 at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia with her family at her side. She was born on June 21, 1926 in Wentworth, the daughter of Martin L. and Viola C. (Taylor) Gove. She was raised in Wentworth where she attended grammar school, she graduated from Plymouth High School, class of 1944 and in 1945 she graduated from Laconia Business School. She married Roger Lewis Bailey on June 28, 1947 and they resided in Plymouth moving to Laconia in 1955. Mary worked for the city of Laconia as a bookkeeper for many years, she went onto work privately as a bookkeeper for many businesses in the Laconia area. She was a former member of the Emblem Club. Mary was predeceased by her husband Roger on July 18, 1967.
She is survived by son, Steven Bailey and his wife Stephanie of Soulsbyville, CA; her daughter Carolyn (Bailey) Peverly and her husband John of Belmont; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Gove of South Carolina; sister, Margaret Whitcher of Warren.
