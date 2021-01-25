BEDFORD — Mary Kerouack of Bedford, NH passed away at home on January 20, 2021. She was born in Laconia, NH to Robert Drake Caruso and Beverly Ann (Bean) Glidden on August 14, 1960. Mary was educated in the Meredith and Laconia school systems and was a high school graduate of Laconia High school.
On July 2, 1986 Mary married Jim Kerouack and settled in their home in Manchester, NH, where they went on to raise their two children and created memories with their five grandchildren. Mary was always there for family and had a very special relationship with her five grandchildren, as they were the light of her life, Ryan 14, Mason 14, Lily 11, Kroy 6 and Abel 5. To know Mary was to love Mary. Mary was a bright light that shined on everything she touched. She was a constant source of strength, courage and love. She had an irresistible laugh and always kept the room smiling. Mary was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest.
Mary is survived by her Husband, Jim Kerouack; and two children, Chris Oliver and wife Kelly of Gilford, NH, daughter, Savannah Kerouack of Manchester NH; mother, Beverly Glidden and husband Jim Glidden of Laconia; Sisters, Cindy Gilbert of Gilford, Becky Caruso of Gilford, NH; brothers, Tony Caruso of Laconia, NH, Warren Caruso and wife Carol of Boscawen, NH and Jason Caruso of Gilford, NH; and many nieces and nephews. Mary also leaves her Schnauzer, Rio, that she loved dearly.
Mary was predeceased by her father Robert and brother Bobby (2/7/2020).
Arrangements are in the care of Phaneuf Funeral homes, including a private service that was held on Saturday, January 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Bedford, NH. Donations may be made to Mary's favorite charity, Shriners Children's Hospitals or a charity of your choice in Mary's name.
To view Mary's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.
