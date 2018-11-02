LACONIA — Mary Jayne (Ronan) Gray, 79, of Laconia, New Hampshire and North Fort Myers, Florida, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at New London Hospital in New London.
Mary Jayne was the beloved wife of Richard A. Gray, who survives her and with whom she recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3 of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Sept. 3, 1939, the daughter of the late James S. and the late Alice (Cronin) Ronan, Mary Jayne was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. Eager to pursue a career in teaching, she then went on to graduate from St. Mary's College in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a bachelor of arts degree in Education, and then a master's degree.
Before retiring, Mary Jayne was employed as an elementary school teacher with the Town of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, teaching the third and fourth grades for more than 36 years.
Among her many interests, Mary Jayne loved dancing, cooking, and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and she was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She was also a member of the Catholic College Club of Lowell.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Mary Jayne is survived by a sister-in-law, Cathy C. (Campbell) Ronan, of Lowell, Massachusetts; a niece, Elizabeth Castillero, her husband, Osmar, and their twin daughters, Emma and Vivian, all of Lowell, Massachusetts; two nephews, Phillip R. Ronan and his wife, Magaly, and their daughter, Cory Jayne Ronan, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Mark Ronan of Hampton, New Hampshire; and two stepsons, Donald L. Gray and his wife, Sharon, of Nashua and David L. Gray and his partner, Vinnie, of Truro, Massachusetts.
She was also sister of the late J. Stephen Ronan.
In accordance with her own wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass, to be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, Massachusetts, at 10 o'clock. Burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Andover, Massachusetts. E-condolences and directions are at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the New London Hospital Nursing Education Fund, c/o Development Office, 273 County Road, New London, NH 03257.
Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell Jr., 978-458-8768.
