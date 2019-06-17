MEREDITH — Mary Jane Jackson, 91, of Meredith, beloved wife of the late H. Everett Jackson, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
She was born on July 22, 1927, in Portland, Connecticut, the eldest of five daughters born to Richard Paschal Penfield and Jeanette Sawyer Penfield.
After graduating from Portland High School in 1945, Mary Jane, affectionately known as Midge, went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Child Psychology from Wheaton College in 1949. In August of that same year, she married her high school sweetheart, Everett, to whom she was married for 48 years. They spent the first 28 years of their marriage in their hometown of Portland. In 1977, she and Everett embarked on a new adventure as the proprietors of Oak Hill Golf Course in Meredith, New Hampshire. A few years thereafter, they began spending their winters in The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida.
Midge was always amusing with her unique vocabulary and sense of humor. She made friends wherever she went. No day was complete without cookies after lunch or snickety-snacks at Happy Hour. She was a competent cook whose meals always “tasted terrible” in her opinion, though the creamed cod and canned peas really did. Her love of catalogs filled her cupboards with unused gadgets and her closets with clothes and shoes. For years she worked on her golf game. At age 80, on Everett’s birthday, she got her first and last hole-in-one, later confessing she used her driver on an 80-yard par three where the ball “rolled, and rolled, and rolled and rolled.” Her skill, luck, and competitive spirit at any and all games was renowned. She was a priceless treasure.
Midge is survived by her son, David Jackson, and wife Linda of Hebron, Connecticut, and their sons, Bryan Jackson and wife Tiffany of Melrose, Massachusetts, Kevin Jackson and wife Rhianna of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Paul Jackson of Manchester, Connecticut; her daughter, Susan Fitzgerald, and husband Edward of Dover, Massachusetts, and their sons, Michael Fitzgerald and wife Justine of Sherman Oaks, California, and Matthew and wife Amber of Concord, Massachusetts; and daughter Barbara Jenkins and husband Douglas of Meredith, and their daughters, Nicole and Elizabeth, both of Meredith. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Graham, Silas and Nora. She also leaves behind her sisters, Elizabeth Ellsworth, Nancy Williamson and husband Jeff, and Martha Umba and husband Dave; sister-in-law Eleanore Knott and husband Walter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Dalglish; brother-in-law Thomas Ellsworth; and brother-in-law Warren Jackson and wife Jewel.
There will be a celebration of Midge’s life at Oak Hill Golf Course on Saturday, July 27. In lieu of flowers, take the time to have a cocktail and snack while sharing a memory of Midge.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Forestview Manor of Meredith for their love and assistance with Midge’s care.
Donations in her memory may be made to Forestview Manor Activities Fund, 153 Parade Road, Meredith, NH 03253; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
