BELMONT — Mary Jane (Morse) Greenwood, age 90, of Bean Hill Road, died March 15, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
She was born in Concord on Jan. 6, 1929, daughter of Albert D. Morse and Evelyn (Howe) Morse. Coming from Alton Bay, she has resided in Belmont since 1986.
Mary Jane was a graduate from Nasson College in Maine, receiving her bachelor of science degree, and she also went to Mount St. Mary’s College later to add to her credentials.
She was a Registered Dietician, working for the State of New Hampshire.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Laconia and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wolfeboro.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Greenwood Sr.; two brothers, Arthur E. Morse Sr. and A. Dana Morse; sister Arlene Frances Morse; and her beloved dog, Kiara.
There will be a Calling Hour on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Service to follow at 11 a.m., at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton, NH 03809. Interment will be in the spring at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bektash Shriners, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
