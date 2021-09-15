Mary J. Wakefield, 76

MOULTNBOROUGH — Mary Jane Wakefield, 76, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, at her home, with her family surrounding her, after a long battle with dementia.
Mary was born in Laconia, NH on June 14, 1945, the daughter of Lester and Priscilla (Birkmaier) Sargent.
Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert “Dick” Dickerson.
Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Henry Wakefield; her daughter, Cami Wakefield; the light of her life granddaughter, Chelsey LaPierre; several nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Bob House Restaurant, NH Route 25, Moultonborough, on Sunday, September 19th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Pemi Home Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Driver, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
