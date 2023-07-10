BRISTOL — Mary "Jody" Joanna (Perkins) DeWolf, 94, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on July 4.
Born on April 15, 1929, the daughter of Eugene and Edith Perkins also of Bristol, Jody spent her childhood on the former Lindsay Estate on Whittemore Point in Bridgewater, where her father, for many years, was the estate manager. The family moved to Bristol in the 1940s and Jody resided at their family home until her death.
An avid animal and horse lover since childhood, Jody kept horses all her life and could be seen and greeted by many while riding her horses through the hills of the neighboring towns and villages.
Jody was a music lover and played the cello, viola, piano and organ. For years she was the organist for many area churches and was a substitute organist and pianist for a host of others. She gave early development support to many of the NH statewide musical groups including the NH Master Chorale and Pemigewassett Chorus.
Jody was a graduate of Gould Academy, Mount Holyoke College (History/French), and Radcliffe College (MA history). Continuing a lifelong pursuit of interest in higher education, she also attended Harvard, the University at Berkeley and Plymouth State College. For 17 years she taught in public and private schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Michigan at Grosse Point University School. While at Grosse Point she had the opportunity for summer travel through Europe, further pursuing in many other countries her interest in history and music.
Jody loved the outdoors and spent as much of her time as possible on her horse, skiing, hiking and swimming in Newfound Lake. She was often heard to remark, “If you can’t do it outside, I am not certain it is worth doing.”
She is pre-deceased by her late husband, George O. DeWolf of Alexandria.
She has two surviving nephews, Alex Richter of Newton, Massachusetts, and Fletcher DeWolf of Bristol.
