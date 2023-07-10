Mary J. DeWolf, 94

Mary J. DeWolf, 94 

BRISTOL — Mary "Jody" Joanna (Perkins) DeWolf, 94, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on July 4.

Born on April 15, 1929, the daughter of Eugene and Edith Perkins also of Bristol, Jody spent her childhood on the former Lindsay Estate on Whittemore Point in Bridgewater, where her father, for many years, was the estate manager. The family moved to Bristol in the 1940s and Jody resided at their family home until her death.

