Mary J. Chase, 85

BELMONT — It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, mèmére, and best friend.
Mary Jane (Vaillancourt) Chase, 85, of Fellows Hill Road, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, after a brief illness with her family by her side.
Mary Jane was born on December 9, 1935, in Laconia, to the late Albert Vaillancourt and Dorothy (Locke) Vaillancourt.
She married John "Sonny" Chase on September 25, 1954 in Laconia, where their son, Gary, was born in 1955. They then moved to Connecticut where their two daughters, Rose Marie and Carol, were born.
Mary Jane worked for Jonal Laboratories for over 21 years, until Sonny's retirement.They moved back to Laconia, where she then worked for Cooper Products for many years until well after retirement.That is when Mary and Sonny moved in with Carol and her husband, Phil,where they called their home for 12 years. She then went to help at the Young Home for 3-4 years, which she truly loved and simply enjoyed her job caring for women. Mary just could not sit still. She then went on to work at Union Sanborn School as a crossing guard for 4 years. The safety of the kids was a job she took very seriously. They were her daily dose of pure enjoyment.
She loved to gamble, travel, yard sales, cards, and whatever you asked her to do and she was ready to go. Mary Jane and Carol went everywhere together. Bingo was her favorite and her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Vince, made sure she got to and from Bingo every week safely. Her family traditions will be carried on by her children. Mary was an angel sent from above.
Mary Jane leaves behind her daughters, Rose and her husband Vince Chase-Boucher, and Carol and her husband Phil Ryan; her sister, Rita Kimball and her husband Steve; her sister-in-law, Mary (Irving) Smart; brother-in-law, Gene (Pat) Chase; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Sonny Chase who passed away on September 23, 2019; her son, Gary Chase who passed away on January 9, 2018; and her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Luncheon will follow the Calling Hours, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Private Burial will take place at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, in Boscawen, at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.