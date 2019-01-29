LINCOLN — After spending many serene years with daughter and son-in-law Karen and Brian Gallagher in Sanbornton, and then at St. Francis Nursing Home in Laconia, Mary “Fran” Schlaefer passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2019, with family by her side.
Better known as Fran and “Peanut” to her close friends, Mary was born May 11, 1923, in Long Pond, Maine. She was one of three children born to the late Eugenia and Fred T. Charron. As a family, they moved to Lincoln, New Hampshire, where Fran lived most of her life. Fran was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Lincoln High School (Class of ’41).
As a young woman, Fran served as a personal secretary in Washington, D.C., to NH Congressman Sherman Adams, shortly before he became President Eisenhower’s chief of staff.
She met and married Herman “Dick” Schlaefer, a career Navy man, in 1946. After traveling with him to assignments in Florida, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Japan, they returned to Lincoln with their four young children. Fran and Dick went on to have four more children who were raised in Lincoln.
While raising her eight children, Fran was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and served as a bookkeeper for the Lin-Wood Cooperative School District. After most of her children had graduated from high school and left home, she worked for 12 years at the First NH Bank in Lincoln.
In the 1990s, after the childrearing task was reduced, she and her husband began spending more and more time in sunny Albuquerque, New Mexico. They eventually moved there full-time and stayed for several years. However, in 2012, upon the death of her loving husband of 65 years, Fran returned to New Hampshire.
Fran will forever be remembered by her loving children, Kurt Schlaefer, Kent Schlaefer, Karen Gallagher, Mary Kay James, Genie Smith, Mark Schlaefer, John Schlaefer, and Tracey Brumlik; 18 treasured grandchildren; nine loving great-grandchildren; and countless other family members and friends.
Fran was known for her outgoing, friendly personality, as well as her wonderful sense of humor. She was a skilled seamstress and never tried a craft that she didn’t love and master, which she enjoyed and shared with others through her final days.
She was a woman of deep faith, and was a positive and loving influence on her family, friends, and community. We kept her with us for as long as we could, but she is now where she has wanted to be for some time: re-united with her husband and her family and seeing first-hand the splendors of her faith. We are left with many wonderful memories of Fran. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be in July at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln, immediately followed by a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish my send donations to Saint Francis Rehab and Nursing Center, Laconia, NH 03246 (for the employees).
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.