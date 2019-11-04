FRANKLIN — Mary Frances Murphy, 61, died at her home on Oct. 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Jan. 9, 1958, the daughter of Howard and Aurelia (Rodgers) Murphy. Her family lived in Plaistow, New Hampshire, and Mary graduated from Timberlane Regional High School, Class of 1976. She later attended Plymouth State College (now Plymouth State University). She lived in Tilton prior to moving to Franklin 25 years ago.
Affectionately known as “Murph,” she was employed by the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home for more than 25 years, beginning in the kitchen and retiring as a dietary supervisor. Her job was her life, and her co-workers (many of whom she called her “kids”), her friends. But she was most passionate about meeting the needs of the veterans. She held a deep respect and fondness for all and knew them by name.
Health reasons forced her to retire in 2018.
Mary’s hobbies were gardening and raising and tending to more than 200 orchids. She was known as “NH Orkid Lady” and sold her orchids only to people she knew would care for them. She was formerly a member of the New Hampshire Orchid Society.
She was a long-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Franklin and the American Legion auxiliaries in Northfield.
The loves of her life were her “furry children” which were many. She loved them, cared for them, had the funniest experiences with them, and mourned for them.
She leaves her sister and husband, Linda and Rick Archie of Raymond; her brother, Robert Austin-Murphy, of Blaine, Washington; nephews Ryan and Travis Archie in Maine; and a great-niece and great-nephew. She was unconditionally loved and cared for by special friends Celeste, Larry, Travis, Nancy, Rob, and too many others to mention.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Michael.
There will be a memorial service in the spring, to be announced by the family. She will be buried in the family plot in Plaistow.
If anyone wishes, donations may be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home in Mary’s honor, at 139 Winter St., Tilton.
The family would like to thank Raymond Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin for his caring assistance with arrangements.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.