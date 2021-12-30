Mary Elaine-Ann Camacho, 32

Mary Elaine-Ann (Donahue) Camacho, at young age of 32, passed unexpectedly December 16, 2021.
I was barely 15 when I gave birth to you March 9, 1989. I knew before the ultrasound that you were my girl. Your name was already decided before you were here, Mary after my Nana whom I was close to, Elaine for your first godmother Diane (my mom’s best friend in ‘88), Ann after my mother, and Donahue from my step-father because you deserved a good name. Your initials MEAD made you a “notebook.”
Your childhood was bounced from Maine (where you were born) to GA, to NH, to ME, then back to New Hampshire where we started in Belmont (for kindergarten only) first, to Laconia where we settled before you were out on your own. My little buddy that would climb into mom’s locker senior year before graduation, just to see if you would fit at four. Or the 6-year-old that had to be a harlequin clown for Halloween just because you wanted your face painted pretty to match your blue and pink costume and hat. To the goofball photo bombed (before it was a thing) my college graduation picture with our family.
I grew into parenthood at too late a time that made it painful to have to use tough love, but knew it was the only way. Mom always knows. I knew you were confused and needed to figure it out on your own, it's a maternal stubbornness we all have, even your sisters. You lived your life your way and knew I had to live mine with your sisters. No matter what and no matter where we have been you have always been loved unconditionally.
Mary is predeceased by both sets of great-grandparents on her mother and Pepere’s side, Mary (Edy) and Richard Rankins and Roland and Jennie (Dyer) Smith, also her maternal grandmother and her husband, Jaqueline (Rankins) and Michael Donahue, and most recently her youngest maternal Aunt Mechelle-Lee (Smith) Best.
She is survived by her mother and her husband, Jessica Lynn-Marie (Smith) Suitter and Donald Burton; her two half-sisters, Zoe Lynn and Ari Kina Suitter, all of Belmont, NH; her Pepere and Gramma V Terry R. Smith and Vonnie L. (Robinson) Smith of Laconia, NH; her maternal aunt, Christina (Smith) Shirley and her husband Wayne and their daughters Destiny and Ciera Shirley, all of Eatonville, GA; her maternal uncle, Terry R. Smith II of Mexico, ME, and his daughters, Rebecca and Savannah Smith of Jackson, GA, and his sons, TJ and Matthew Smith of Franklin, TX; four great-uncles, two great-aunts, countless cousins that weren’t much older than her because mom was so young; tons of friends that were considered family (they know who they are) because they watched you grow up.
Mary has been cremated and will be laid to rest with her maternal family in Whitefield, ME, at a later date privately. Some ashes will be distributed, per her wishes that were known, and planted with a tree here in Laconia. A private celebration of life will be held by her mother.
