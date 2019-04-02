LACONIA — Mary E. King, 80, of Massachusetts Avenue, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Mary was born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Holderness, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Davis) McCormack.
Mary worked as a seamstress for many years for Mathersons as well as Annalee Dolls where she retired from.
Mary was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She loved gardening and was a talented seamstress, also making things for friends and family. Mary was known for her great cooking, also having baked goods on hand at her house. She also had a passion for celebrating the holidays.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordon King; three sons, Gordon King II, Brooks King, and Shane King; three grandchildren, Amy, Aleesha, and Erica; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, and Isabella; and two brothers, Newell McCormack and Gordon McCormack.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Tony King; her daughter, Parris King; and 10 brothers and sisters.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzhiemer's Association, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane -Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
