LACONIA — Burial services for Mary E. King, 80, of 95 Massachusetts Avenue, Laconia, will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery in Holderness.
Mrs. King died April 1, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after suffering a stroke.
She will be buried in the McCormack Family lot next to her son, Tony, who died shortly after his birth in 1958. Her parents, Albert and Alice McCormack of Holderness, her sisters and brothers are also buried in the family lot.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon D. King, and their three sons, Duane, Brooks and Shane, and three granddaughters, Amy, Aleesha and Erica, and two brothers, Newell McCormack and Gordon McCormack.
She was predeceased by her son, Tony, daughter Parris King and 10 brothers and sisters.
The Rev. Leo Leblanc, paster of the Holy Trinity Parish, Plymouth, will conduct the burial service.
Family members and friends are invited to attend the service.
