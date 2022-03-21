Mary E. Durgin, 87

CAMPTON — Mary Ella Durgin, 87, of Campton, died March 17, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Born in Plymouth on October 18, 1934, she was the daughter of Paul Stephen and Gladys Jeanette (Dinsmore) Durgin. Mary has been a life-long resident of Campton.
Mary’s life was noteworthy for her commitment and involvement to her professional life, and accomplishments, as well as her dedication to numerous civic and fraternal organizations.
Professionally, she had a long and successful career in banking, spending 40 years with the Pemigewasset National Bank. She began as a teller’s position to become a branch manager of the Campton Branch, and administrative assistant to the bank president.
Mary’s service was remarkable, having served as Campton Town Treasurer for 40 years, as well as having been a Campton School board member, district manager of the Campton School district, a member of the Conservation Commission, Supervisor of the Checklist, and Campton Town Auditor.
Mary had been honored upon her retirement by the Town of Campton for her amazing level of service and proficiency in her many years of performance as a public servant.
Mary’s other deep engagement in serving her neighbors and townspeople extended to the charitable and religious realms. She was a member of the Campton Congregation Church, and the Clerk of Finances for the church. She had been Past Master of the Campton Grange, and member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Rebekah’s, and a volunteer as an official at the Shrine Bingo in Concord, where her brother, Charles, was a Shriner. Mary also served as President and Treasure of the Campton historical Society and the trustee of the George V. Durgin Trust, which has donated heavily to many charities and scholarship fund for Plymouth Regional High School graduates over the last twenty years.
Mary was perhaps happiest when spending wonderful summers with family and friends at her summer home on Squam Lake, which was an annual place of many family reunions.
Mary is survived by a large and loving family, including her three nieces, Sandra Manson of Campton, Shirley Gregory of Alexandria, AL, Barbara Conneally of Ashland, their husbands; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, on Friday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Burial win Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth, will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign Mary’s Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
