Mary E. Davis, 85

The heavens rejoiced when Mary Ellen Davis was reunited with her father Howard Douglass, mother Elise Douglass, brothers John and Nelson Douglass, sisters Ann and Velzora Douglass, her first husband Leo Rolfe who was lost in the Korean War, and her husband Larry Davis.
Mary was magic for the 85 years she spent on this earth. She lit up every room she went into with her contagious smile and laugh. A natural born caretaker, fiercely loyal and dedicated to her family, Mary spent a great majority of her days as a stay-at-home mom. Never one to sit still, she reupholstered furniture, worked at Robertson's Egg Farm and the Red Top to help pay for the Christmas presents that covered the Christmas tree.
Mary was a true blue "Up-ton Girl." Born and raised in Upton, Maine, she became wildly self-sufficient and resourceful. With her movie star good looks, she was a real 20th century woman that could do it all. She was an exceptional cook, seamstress, and kept her home so clean that you could eat off the floors. She was an avid hunter, fisherwoman, self-proclaimed "four-wheelin' fool," snowmachiner, gardener, and could always be found alongside "the men" helping to complete projects. She spent summers "upta camp" with her husband on Lake Umbagog. She was a force, full of energy, life, and vigor. She will always be remembered for cannonballing into a pool, fully clothed at a wedding. Dancing in the moonlight with her grandkids. Heading off, with a wave of her hand, into the woods with a rifle to claim a deer or a partridge. Her uncanny ability to catch a fish anywhere even in a "mud puddle," as her husband Larry always bragged. Mary never missed her grandkids sporting events and was often the loudest supporter.
Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, she faced it with humor and grace defeating it soundly. Her family is dedicated to trying but never quite recreating her award-winning peanut butter squares and pies, and continuing to share all the incredible things she taught them. Her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren who continue to practice and share the skills taught to them by their Mother and Nanny. The skills include but are not limited to sewing, braiding rugs, cooking, berry picking, hunting, exploring, respecting and protecting mother nature. But most of all, she will be remembered for her unconditional, devoted, unwavering love for her family. PS — We Love You More.
Mary has left a legacy and a lifetime of memories with her children, Ann Marie Blake and her partner Leo Blais, Vernon Davis and his wife Tamara, and Perdita Largesse and her husband Michael. Her sparkle and shine live on through her grandchildren, Miami Blake, Tabitha Perry and her husband Todd, Chea Davis and her husband Richie, Mark Largesse and his wife Jessica, Bailey Lindgren and her husband Noel, and Emma Davis. Her unconditional warmth and love will forever wrap around her great-grandchildren, Aria Shufelt, Tayvin Shufelt, Tuckerman Perry, Caydance Largesse, Timberlin Perry, Magnus Lindgren; and her many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Patrick Dempsey Cancer Center. Mary felt the Dempsey Center treatment was a miracle cure for her inoperable stage four cancer. Donations in her name can be made on their website at: https://support.dempseycenter.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris, Maine. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.co
