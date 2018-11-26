MEREDITH — Mary Anne Anair, 76, of Circle Drive, Meredith, died Nov. 25, 2018, at her home after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born on Oct. 19, 1942, in Sandwich, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Weld) Leach.
Mary made her home in Meredith with the love of her life and best friend of 53 years, Ronnie.
Mary worked for over 24 years from her home for Annalee Dolls, in Meredith, as a finisher.
Mary was predeceased by her grandson, Forrest R. Anair, in 2016; her five brothers, Earl, Ernest, Raymond, David and Arthur; and three sisters, Ruth, Bertha and Jean.
Mary will be forever remembered by her husband of 53 years, Roland W. Anair Jr. of Meredith; and her children, Donna of York, Pennsylvania, Rick and his wife, Diane, of Alexandria, Sue and her husband, Tom, of Bristol, and Tim and his wife, Cathy, of Meredith. Mary is also remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Alice MacKenzie of Concord and Julia Dicey of Bow; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in the Oakland Cemetery, Meredith, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m.
To sign Mary’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
