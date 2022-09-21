LACONIA — Mary Ann (Oliver) Wilson, 73, of Cottage Street, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mary Ann was born in Berlin, and was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary (Brisson) Oliver and her brother, Edgar Oliver. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her sister, Sylvia; her children, Colleen, Erin and Matthew; and her granddaughters, Jenna, Rebecca and Matilyn.
Mary Ann was a daddy’s girl and grew up in Berlin. She adored her best friend, Rae Ann Bedard; her cousin, Ken Oliver; and her neighbor, Cathy Gemetti. Sadly, Rae Ann passed away in her early 20s; and MaryAnn made sure her memory lived on by telling her children stories of her, and always keeping her high school photo on her dresser. Mary Ann graduated from Berlin High School in 1966 and Hesser College in 1967.
She moved to Laconia and married Patrick Wilson on May 1, 1971. After a short career with the NH Department of Welfare, Mary Ann decided to stay home and raise her children; she also delighted in being able to help take care of her grandchildren when they arrived. After her children were grown, she managed the Dairy Queen in Laconia — that job brought together her love of people and ice cream. She made many friends there and was always happy to bring an ice cream cake for any occasion.
Mary Ann had a lot of loves in her life including her family, friends, red Volkswagen buses, animals and making people laugh. Her greatest love was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That love led her to a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, and to run a ladies Bible study in our local correctional center. She often spoke of her time in the DR and had truly cared for the women in her Bible study group. Mary Ann is loved and missed by many and will be remembered for her laugh, her over use of exclamation points, homemade desserts, playful sense of humor and her big heart.
A Celebration of Mary Ann’s Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Laconia Christian Academy, 1386 Meredith Center Road in Laconia, NH. Guests are invited to wear MaryAnn’s favorite color, green.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial Donations may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
