TUCSON, Ariz. — Mary Ann D. (LeTourneau) Greska passed away in her home in Tucson on Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 65. Mary Ann’s death was unexpected and she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed.
Mary Ann was born July 13, 1953, in Peabody, Massachusetts, to Henry and Cecile (St. Pierre) LeTourneau. She graduated from Salem High in 1971 and lived most of her life in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.
Mary Ann worked for the State of New Hampshire for many years, retiring in 2017 as a court reporter. She was well-liked and respected by all who knew her. Mary Ann had a way of making people feel comfortable and left a lasting impression on many, even after knowing them for a short time.
She enjoyed nature and loved dogs, rescuing many over the years (Rocky, Bilbo, Pete and Obi). She would often ask for the one who needed the most time and attention or was least likely to be adopted. She would spend weekend days adventuring with her four-legged friends.
Mary Ann was a regular at several local restaurants, in New Hampshire and in Arizona, where she loved to meet family and friends. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. May the light that is the love that she had for her family, friends and furbabies shine on forever.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Shawn LeTourneau, and his wife, Katrina, of Hill, New Hampshire; granddaughter Hayleigh LeTourneau of Bristol, New Hampshire; sisters Jeanne (LeTourneau) Farino, Cecile LeTourneau and Laurie (LeTourneau) Samson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, her ex-husband and close friend Tony Greska, and many other close friends whom she considered family.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Judith (LeTourneau) Drouin.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring for family and friends, details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue or Humane Society in memory of Mary Ann.
