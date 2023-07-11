MEREDITH — Mary A. Witham, 78, of Beattie Road, died on Sunday, July 9, at Concord Hospital. Mary was born on Aug. 17, 1944, in Claremont, the daughter of Armand and Lydia (Henault) Isabelle.
She moved at a young age to Northfield and lived many years in the Northfield area.
Mary Ann had a passion for taking care of others. She went on to care for Doris Kimball for many years. After Ms. Kimball's passing, she continued caring for others through the Franklin Visiting Nurses Association. She retired from the Franklin VNA after 30 years.
Mary Ann enjoyed going on cruises, the ocean and her bear collection. Most of all her family believes her most enjoyable moments were her long walks with her financeé, Wayne of 29 years.
Mary Ann loved her camp on Silver Lake, and her camp cookouts sitting by the fire. She was always the one with a camera capturing the most memorable and fun moments.
She was loved by many for her caring, kind, and loving heart.
Mary is survived by her fianceé, Wayne Huckins; her son, Mark Witham; and her sister, Joyce Summersett. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Pouloit and her brother, Bob Isabelle.
A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH 03276.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery, Tilton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246.
