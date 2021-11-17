Mary A. Ryan, 80

ALTON — Mary Ann Ryan, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Anna (Devine) Tardif and Joseph Tardif and raised in Lynn, MA.
Mary Ann was a realtor for approximately 40 years and enjoyed working with folks to facilitate sales and home purchases. She was brilliant in her knowledge of the industry and made the experience of buying and selling real estate seamless.
Mary Ann loved to travel and see new places. She and Bill traveled to Germany, England, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, and too many other destinations to mention. She also enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends that she has had had since high school. They traveled to many different destinations, mostly warm ones, and especially loved the ones with gambling casinos at which she was often very lucky. She was the leader of the pack and considered herself the “Queen.” One of her all-time favorite places was Old Orchard Beach, ME. She loved taking long walks on the beach and relaxing in the sun.
Mary Ann’s favorite passion was to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she would often take them on day trips and vacation adventures. She would make forts in her house and play with them for hours. Mary Ann was a generous and giving woman, not only to her family, but also to her community. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and playing Mrs. Santa Claus and shopping for the children in her community. As her family, we would consider Mary Ann to be the Matriarch of our family.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bill Ryan; and daughter Karen Brosnahan of Alton; daughter in-law Janice Dignan of Gilford; three grandchildren, Emily Brosnahan of Alton, Mollie Dignan of Laconia and Candace, and her husband, Toby Knowlton; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, and Elizabeth (Libby) Knowlton, all of Laconia. She is also survived by two sisters, Joan Tardif, and her son Kevin, MA, Martha Tardif, AK, Joe Tardif , ME, and John Tardif, MA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Daniel Joseph Dignan IV of Gilford; and two brothers, George and Robert Tardif.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Laconia Elks #876, 17 Sugar Bush Lane, Gilford, NH, following the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St. Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
