BELMONT — Mary A. Nichols, 92, passed away at home in Belmont on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Rochester, VT, on June 19, 1929 to Robert and Ethel Knapp. She later married Frank A. Nichols and they established their home and family in Winnisquam, NH. After the passing of her beloved husband in 1990, she later moved to Belmont, NH.
Mary was known for her generous and kind heart. She always put the needs of others above her own and her family was most important to her. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for her grandchildren, tending to her flower gardens and bird feeders, and had enjoyed knitting afghans and dish cloths. She also spent many vacations by the ocean side and camped with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Donna Berwick and her husband Duaine of Belmont and Diana Doyle and her husband John of Gilford. She was lovingly known as Nana to her grandchildren, Adam Cote and his wife Brooke, Jason Dalton and his wife Marissa and Kimber Fazzina and her husband Jesse; and to her two step-grandchildren, John “Jay” Doyle, and his wife Marissa, and Jillian Protasiewicz, and her husband Josh; her two great-grandchildren, Mason Fazzina and Jemma Protasiewicz; her loving cousin, Rachel Lees; her daughters, Stacey Morrison and April Taylor; and other nieces and nephews.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Park Cemetery in Tilton.
A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary's name be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301. Mary’s family is so grateful for the love, care and support provided to her and to them, by the wonderful staff of Granite VNA.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
