Mary A. Ettelson, 89

LACONIA — Mary Ann Ettelson, “Mam,” died comfortably after a long period of failing health at Concord Hospital-Laconia, on October 7, 2021. She was grateful for the love, joy, and 65 years of marriage that she shared with her husband Dr. Donald “Zeke” Ettelson. Their five children, Lucy (Charlie), Steven (Michelle), Nancy, Joan, and Michael (Michelle) constantly brought joy and pride to her life.
Mary was born August 5, 1932, the oldest of five children of Helen and Douglas Morton. She grew up on a farm in Fulton, New York, where she learned to live a very pragmatic, yet meaningful life.
Mary attended St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY, where she earned a BA in Nursing. While raising their five children, she worked several places as a registered nurse at LRGH, at Lakes Region OB-GYN, and as office manager at Orthopedic Professional Association.
A husband, five children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, plus a nursing career, never kept Mary from helping others. When she saw a need she could fulfill, she was there, from forming a scout troop for people with special needs; visiting hospice patients after her workday and instilling them with courage and peace; helping with blood drives; volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop on a regular basis; volunteering at LRGH, and for the Hospital Auxiliary. These are only a few of the things in which Mary was involved.
In addition to Mary’s involvement with these many organizations, her ability to be a “Mom,” not only to her five children but to many other children, was unparalleled. Although she ruled with an iron fist, there was no sacrifice that “Mam” would not make to help people. No one had a bigger heart and had the unique ability to comfort others. Mary was a person who throughout her life, has given to others, not wanting recognition.
Mary’s wishes were to have no services for her. Contributions can be made to Laconia Public Library, 695 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH or Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.