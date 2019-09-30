Mary A. Edwards, 76
MOULTONBOROUGH — Mary A. Edwards, 76, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.
Born in Laconia on May 23, 1943, she was the daughter of Ralph and Marion (Jenson) Kimball.
Mary grew up in Meredith and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, class of 1961. She resided in Effingham for 25 years and moved back to the Lakes Region in the late 1990s. She had been a resident of Moultonborough for the past nine years.
Mary owned and operated a hair salon and Laundromat in Effingham for many years. She worked as representative at the J.Jill Group, in Tilton, until her retirement in 2008.
Mary enjoyed her time with family and friends, knitting, sewing, puzzles, reading, and making greeting cards. She always sent out her cards to family and friends.
Outside of the U.S., she had traveled to Germany, Paris, England and Alaska.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Bernard C. Edwards Sr. of Moultonborough; her daughters Jackie Churchill of Moultonborough, Joanne Plummer of West Haven, Connecticut; a son, Jeffery Theall of Hughesville, Maryland; stepsons, Bernard C. Edwards Jr. of Tamworth, and Jim Edwards of Madison; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
At Mary’s request there will be no services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.