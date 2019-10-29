FRANKLIN — Martin Grevior passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a lengthy illness.
Born Dec. 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Dr. Archie Grevior and Mrs. Helen (Bakeman) Grevior.
Martin attended Tilton School and Phillips Exeter Academy during his high school years. He then went on to Syracuse University and completed college at Belknap College in Center Harbor, graduating with a degree in history and English. He also did some post-graduate work at Plymouth State College.
He was an accomplished musician, proficient in piano as well as trumpet, French horn, saxophone, and flute. He spent much of his time reading and studying art, poetry, literature, history, philosophy, psychology, and music history. He followed the teachings of Guru Master Meher Baba.
Martin is survived by his sister, Martha (Grevior) Turnblom; his niece, Rachel (Turnblom) Porter; many cousins; and lifelong friends.
There will be a celebration of his amazing life at his sister’s home, 28 Cross Mill Road, Franklin, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.
