LACONIA — Martin “Marty” D. Neylon, 66, of Beech Street, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by love.
Marty was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late John G. and Dorothy (Gagne) Neylon.
Marty graduated from Lynn Trade High School in 1971 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy one day later.
Marty was the plant operations manager at Lakes Region General Hospital for 35 years, where he received LRGH Employee of the Year honors in 1979.
Marty lived and loved life to the fullest. He opened his heart and home to any and all. There are so many wonderful memories of camping at Sebago, trips to the ocean, and hosting many backyard events over the years. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing every chance he had. He was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors.
He was lovingly known as “Mart-Man” to all who were lucky enough to know him, and as “Pa” to all who were lucky enough to love him, and to his wife, Robbie, he was known as her “Best Friend” and the “Love of Her Life”.
Marty is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Roberta “Robbie” (Teed) Neylon; sons Gregg Neylon of Laconia, David and his wife, Cassie Prescott, of Laconia, Shawn and his wife, Kelly Prescott, of Laconia; and daughters Jennifer White of Gilford, Shannon and Jim Donnelly of Meredith, Kristen and Michael Pietro of New Albany, Ohio, Mary Ann and Jon Myers of Gilford, and Kelly and Ben Dow of Laconia. Marty is also survived by 23 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Jim, and Kathy Neylon of Saugus, Massachusetts; and a sister, Kathy and Gary Milne or Laconia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Livingston.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Laconia Elks No. 876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center at Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246; or the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
