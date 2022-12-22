NEWFIELDS– Martin D. Champagne, 68, of Hemlock Court, died Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Newfields.
Born May 27, 1954, in Laconia, he was the son of Benoit and Madeleine (Paquet) Champagne.
Martin was raised in Laconia and attended Sacred Heart then Laconia High School before graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of New Hampshire.
He was a member of the Newfields Community Church and the Newfields Historical Society.
Martin enjoyed walking his dog Bobo, taking rides to the beach and mountains, reading and spending time at the Newfields Library, playing cribbage, spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed bird watching and exploring the woods, he was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Boston Celtics.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sue A. (Shibbal) Champagne; two sons, Jeffrey Champagne of Nottingham and Jesse Champagne of Somersworth; his brother, Marco Champagne and sister-in-law, Rachel Turcotte of Newport; sister-in-law, Karleen Shibbal and her partner, Dan Brown, of Somersworth; and cousins in Laconia and Quebec, Canada.
The Champagne family would like to specially thank his caregiver and friend, Kelly Divoll, for her dedication and care for Marty.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 4 p.m., at the Newfields Community Church, 71 Main St., Newfields.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Newfields Community Church.
