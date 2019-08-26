GILFORD — Martha Susan Kennedy, 73, died on Aug. 17, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, from complications related to cancer, after a short but courageous fight.
Martha was born on June 12, 1946, in Manchester, the daughter of the late William and Carolyn (Heath) Kennedy. She lived most of her years in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Martha was a Radiologic Technologist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, for 41 years. She was recognized as an exemplary employee; skilled and compassionate.
Her dream was to return to the place of her birth. She fulfilled that dream in 1992 when she purchased a home on Governors Island in Gilford. Martha moved there permanently after retirement.
Martha leaves dear cousins Kathy McKillup, Lewis Simmons, Tina Simmons and close friend Jim Sullivan. She also leaves a host of other friends, family and admirers.
Martha loved animals as well as people and cared for many dogs into their senior years, sparing no time or expense.
There will be a private service at Bayside Cemetery at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Martha's memory to the American Cancer Society-Memorial Donations, 2 Commerce Drive-Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110; or to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
