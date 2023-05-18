METHUEN, Mass. — Martha F. (Coughlin) Henry, 80, a lifelong Methuen resident, passed away as gracefully as she lived on May 16.
Martha was born on Feb. 6, 1943, in Boston, to Neil F. Coughlin and Martha I. (McGaughey) Coughlin. She was baptized and attended St. Monica’s Church in Methuen. On Sept. 26, 1964, Martha married her beloved husband, Philip D. Henry, at St. Lucy’s Church.
Out of all the jobs she held, being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend were by far Martha’s favorite roles. She was happiest with her family and friends and spent much of her time at Lake Winnipesaukee, by the ocean and at her grandchildren’s events. As a proud American, she enjoyed seeing all parts of the country and hosting her annual Fourth of July fireworks party. Martha always saw the best in everyone, which is why she served as a volunteer for many charities throughout her life. She will be remembered for being kind, polite, and gracious to all.
Martha is survived by her husband of 58 years, Philip D. Henry of Methuen; her son, Michel P. Henry and daughter-in-law Lisa Henry of Stratham; her daughter, Maureen E. Trout and son-in-law Harry R. Trout III of Newbury; her son, David P. Henry and daughter-in-law Stacey Henry of Methuen; her grandchildren, Christopher Henry, Harry Trout IV, Jack Henry, Ella Trout, Cooper Trout, Luke Henry and Gavin Henry. She was fortunate to have the love and support of a large family and is also survived by her sister, Marianne McGowan and her husband Martin McGowan of Methuen; her brother-in-law, Neil W. Henry and his wife Liz of Richmond, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Mark O. Henry and his late wife Kathleen of Meredith; her sister-in-law, Sara E. Murphy of North Andover; her brother-in-law, R. Christopher Henry and his wife Anne of North Andover; her brother-in-law, Stephen W. Henry and his fiance Darlene of North Andover; her sister-in-law, Nancy Jacobson and her husband Dan of Florida; her brother-in-law, William Murphy of Connecticut; and her goddaughters, Annemarie Witzgall and Donna Armstrong. She is also survived by many other beloved family members, dear friends and neighbors.
Relatives and guests are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St.
A mass of Christian rurial will be held on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m., at St. Monica Parish, 212 Lawrence St. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.