METHUEN, Mass. — Martha F. (Coughlin) Henry, 80, a lifelong Methuen resident, passed away as gracefully as she lived on May 16.

Martha was born on Feb. 6, 1943, in Boston, to Neil F. Coughlin and Martha I. (McGaughey) Coughlin. She was baptized and attended St. Monica’s Church in Methuen. On Sept. 26, 1964, Martha married her beloved husband, Philip D. Henry, at St. Lucy’s Church.

