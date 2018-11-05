BELMONT — Martha E. Bartlett, 97, of Forest Drive died Thursday, Nov., 1, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Martha was born on Aug. 17, 1921, in Canaan, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Gordon and Anna (Hakinnan) Mansir. Martha worked as a dental assistant in Springfield, Massachusetts, for Dr. Adams and in Laconia for Dr. Leahy. She ran Gilford Self Storage and worked at the Taylor Home, Aavid Engineering, and Ames Department Store.
Martha enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting and loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid Red Sox and NASCAR fan.
Martha is survived by a daughter, Joanne Smith; three grandchildren, Erica Watson, Stacey Smith, and Corey Smith; five great-grandchildren, Cody, Hunter, Austin, Abigail, and Olivia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Bartlett, and two brothers, Wallace and Sherwood Mansir.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.