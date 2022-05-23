Marlee I. Prater, 76, of Linden, died May 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 East Broad Street, Linden. (A livestream of the service will be available on Marlee's page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com) Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 23; and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Marlee was born September 23, 1945 in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Richard S. Moulton Sr. and Maxine C. (Tagart) Moulton. Her family moved to New Hampshire when she was a child. She participated in the world of sled dog racing. Marlee was an accomplished sled dog racer with numerous awards and trophies. She attended Tamworth grammar school and graduated Kennett High School class of 1964 in Conway, New Hampshire. She was the Captain and co-captain of the girls high school basketball team. As a young adult Marlee became a ski instructor with the Professional Ski Instructor Association at Mount Whittier, Cranmore Mountain and Wildcat Mountain. After high school she became the only woman catcher for the Conway Men's Regional Softball League.
She married John Prater on August 8, 1983 in New Hampshire. Marlee moved to Michigan to live with John and his family. Marlee was employed by the Real Seafood Company, and then Gratzi's in Ann Arbor. She then worked for the Genesee Valley Tennis Club and for Al Serra in Customer Service.
Surviving are: her husband of 38 years, John Prater; three step-children, Eric Prater (Lisa Welch); Chad Prater; Jodi Prater-Grekowicz (Thomas Grekowicz); grandchildren, Alexandria (Dan Mora), Aaron, Austen, Tripp, and Olivia; one great-grandchild, Gabriel; siblings, Richard S. Moulton Jr.; Sharlene D. Moulton; nephew William Whitman Duprey. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The service may viewed up to 90 days and tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
