GLENCLIFF — Mark W. Buliung, 70, died on Wednesday, December 12, 2021 at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville.
Mark was born on May 12, 1951 in Caribou, ME, the son of the late Arthur and Judith (Humphrery) Buliung. Mark worked as the warehouse manager for Lake City Beverage.
Mark is survived by his brothers, Arthur Buliung and his wife, Victoria, and Jonathan Buliung and his wife, Leigh; his sister, Laura Barone; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
