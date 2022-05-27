Mark Rapoza, 61

GILMANTON — Mark “Bozo” Rapoza, 61, of Gilmanton, passed away in his home on May 24 after his short battle with cancer.
Originally raised in Bow, Mark was the son of Donald and Anita Rapoza, and graduate from Concord High, Class of 1978. He worked at Kent Nutrition Group in Bow, formally Blue Seal Feeds for many years. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, friends, dogs, and watching New England sports.
There wasn’t anywhere he could go without knowing a friend, or making a new one. He was always making people laugh with his never ending slew of jokes, or teaching them something new from his wide range of knowledge. His life was well spent making memories all over the country, and he always had a story to tell.
He is survived by his father, Donald Rapoza; his wife of 30 years, Elsie Rapoza; his children, Rebecca Rapoza, Joseph Rapoza, and step-daughter, Celia Avery. He is also survived by his three grandsons, Ethan, Brycen, the newest Elliott; his sister, Lynn; brother, Steve; and all other family and friends in between. He was predeceased by his mother, Anita Rapoza. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To remember Mark in a special way, please consider making a donation to the NH Fish and Game Department towards Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Dr. Concord, NH 03301 as he was an avid hunter and fisherman and believed in getting kids involved.
