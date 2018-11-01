LACONIA — Mark P. Kimball, 56, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, while traveling with his wife, Terry, to Florida for vacation.
Mark was born on Oct. 7, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of David D. and Winifred (Raymond) Kimball.
Mark worked many years in local restaurants and had many accomplishments, as the No. 1 being a devoted, loving family man to his wife, children, grandchildren, and all of his family and friends who were blessed to meet him. He enjoyed making memories with family and friends which included watching Patriots football, riding his Harley, which he was a patched brother of the Patriots Syndicate R.C. support club for the Combat Warriors M.C.
Mark was an eighth-grade religious teacher for Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, restaurant owner and chef of the Downtown Pub & Restaurant, and he held many hospitality industry jobs. He was known as the most generous, kind, loving person anyone could have met. He continued his generosity to give the gift of life by being an organ donor at the time of his death.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his soulmate and love of his life of 36 years, Terry M. (Messier) Kimball, of Laconia; sons James W. Kimball; and grandsons Thomas J., of Laconia, Patrick D. Kimball and his wife, Christine, and Noah, of Laconia; twin sister Marie (Kimball) Rankin and her husband, Paul, of Gilmanton; a brother, David D. Kimball Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Gilford; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Lorimer and Ruth Kimball and Clair and Nettie Raymond, and by his brother, John F. "Speedo" Kimball .
Memorial Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 and 6-8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane- Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Burial to follow in Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Celebration of Life to follow the burial at the Laconia VFW reception hall, 143 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to help veterans in need, to the Combat Warriors MC, 143 Court Street, Laconia NH 03246, https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670859546472628&id=1812772938947964.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
