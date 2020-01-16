SANBORNTON — Mark Edward Kelley, 61, of Sanbornton, passed away suddenly on Jan. 13, 2020, doing what he loved the most, working outdoors at his beloved Broadview Farm.
Mark was born on Feb. 3, 1958, in Montague, Massachusetts, the son of Edward and Margaret (Cook) Kelley. Mark was a New Englander, through and through, living for many years in the South Deerfield, Massachusetts, area before moving to Sanbornton in 2003, when he and his companion, Sharon McKay, purchased a farm on March Road.
Having owned and operated Kelley Trucking for over 25 years, hauling produce to market, Mark’s greatest joy was running Broadview Farm, working his own land to grow fresh produce that was sold in their farm stand as well as to supermarkets across the entire state. At the time of his passing, Mark was with his loyal canine companions, Brady and Colby, whom he loved so much.
Mark is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Sharon A. McKay, of Sanbornton; his two sons, Jeffrey R. Kelley and Christopher J. Kelley, of Seattle, Washington; their mother, Linda (Anderson); his mother, Margaret, and siblings, John, Nancy, and Susan; aunts, uncles, a niece and a nephew; and he will be remembered by many friends and neighbors.
Mark was predeceased by his father, Edward Kelley.
In honoring Mark’s wishes, there will be no formal services; however, expressions of sympathy, honoring his memory, may be made through donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
