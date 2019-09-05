PLYMOUTH — Mark Donald “Spike” Sanchez, 56, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on May 6, 1963, at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover to Shirley (Hull-Ryde) and Matthew Sanchez, Mark grew up in Durham and attended Oyster River High School.
He relocated to Plymouth in 1988, where he married his first wife, Tina Dickson, of York, Maine. Together they raised two children, Matthew (29) and Molli (27).
Spike and Tina divorced in 2001. In 2009, he married long-time friend and Oyster River alum Matty Leighton; they divorced earlier this year.
Spike was an entrepreneur and a man of many talents who reinvented himself throughout his life. He owned a variety of businesses, including a music store, a sound engineering firm, a garage (A-One Engine Works), a carpentry business (SanchCo Contracting), and a maple sugaring operation (Spike’s Shack o’ Sugar). He was also a drummer who played in a number of bands and did studio work. He liked to describe his work with SanchCo as “impossible framing and fine finish work,” and he took great pleasure in devising clever solutions to challenges that developed on the job site, in the sugar house, or around the home. A friend commented upon hearing of his passing, “God must have needed something constructed that only Spike could build.”
Spike was known for his big heart and generous nature. He was a loving and supportive father, and he looked after his mother, who lived with him in Plymouth until his death. He often used his mechanical skills to help out friends with car trouble, and he supported a number of local organizations with donations of maple products. He was always available to lend a helping hand where it was needed.
Spike was predeceased by his father, Matthew.
He is survived by his children, Matthew Sanchez and Molli (Sanchez) Ruiter (Abe); sisters Nancy Sanchez, Cheryl Sanchez, and Judy (Sanchez) Flather (Richard); brother Matthew Sanchez (Kathy); and an extended family including many nieces, nephews, and Hull-Ryde aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia NH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.