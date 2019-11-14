NEW HAMPTON — Mark Dickinson, age 59, of New Hampton, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, of natural causes.
Mark was born April 20, 1960, in Laconia and is survived by his parents, Dana and Geraldine (Olsen) Dickinson, and his brother, Clifford Dickinson, all of Meredith; his uncle and aunts, Don and Jenny Olsen and Shirley Olsen, all of Colorado; his Godson, Shane Carroll, of Milford; and several cousins in Colorado, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald and Jane (Brown) Dickinson, and Clifford and Georgia Olsen; his uncle, Lawrence Olsen; and his aunt, Natalie (Dickinson) Thomas.
Mark was a 1978 graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, graduated cum laude from Granite State College in 2001, and he earned a master’s degree from Granite State College.
Mark fell in love with southeast Asia when he traveled in 1998 to Vietnam, so when he applied to the Peace Corps, he requested a posting in that region of the world. He served two years in the Kingdom of Tonga, loving every minute living on a remote island only two miles wide and 7 miles long, without electricity or running water. He returned briefly to New Hampshire but then was off on another adventure, teaching English in Dunnae, South Korea, for four years. While there, he traveled to several countries and even had his parents join him for a trip to Australia and New Zealand. Once again, he returned to New Hampshire, to his apartment at Fran and Matt Wendelboe’s farm, working as a residential counselor at Lakes Region Community Services in Ashland and Plymouth.
Mark was warm and witty, a man who never met a stranger. He had wonderful people skills and was well-liked by those who knew him. He was a reliable source of comfort and strength whose wry sense of humor was always gentle. His family will miss his insulting birthday cards, his good cooking, and his thoughtful ways. His mother will especially miss his daily early-morning call to check in and let her know he was OK.
His family asks that those wishing to honor Mark do so by heeding the words of his last Facebook post, which urged people to “just be kind”. Please pay it forward. Be kind. Do something for someone else.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mark’s Life on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fran and Matt Wendelboe’s, 238 Lower Oxbow Road, New Hampton, from 2 to 4 p.m. The family will spread his ashes at a private gathering in the spring.
