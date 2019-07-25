SANBORNTON — Mark A. Robitaille, 59, died on July 24, 2019, peacefully in his home, with his wife, Janet, by his side.
He was born on May 9, 1960, in Stafford, Connecticut, to Rita Robitaille, moving back to Franklin, where he was raised by his single mother and cared for by family members that loved and adored him.
He spent most of his childhood enjoying his time at his grandparents' home, playing with many cousins his very own age. He also had great memories of traveling to Puerto Rico with his uncle, Leo Robitaille. He was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed.
Mark had many talents in his life; he would be referred to as a "self-made man!" He started out working as a wood logger in the woods of New Hampshire, all across the state. He enjoyed telling stories of crossing Lake Winnipesaukee in the winter time with trees as big as you could imagine. He then began buying tractor-trailer trucks and running a trucking company successfully for many years. He finally decided that he would like to build homes, building seven homes in a 10-year time frame. There wasn't anything this man couldn't do if he put his mind to it, nothing was going to slow him down. He was always striving to do more and live life to the fullest!
He leaves behind his wife, Janet A. Robitaille; son Mark A. Robitaille and his wife, Katie R.; daughter Stacey L. Robitaille; and his granddaughters, Sophia L. LaBranche, Avril A. LaBranche, and Harper P. Robitaille. He cherished his children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased in 1992 by his mother, Rita M. Robitaille.
As per the family's request, there will be no funeral.
A celebration of Mark's life will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Common Man Restaurant, 25 Water St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
