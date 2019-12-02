LACONIA — Mark A. Blanchette, 57, of South Main Street, died on Nov. 28, 2019, at Concord Hospital, surrounded by family.
Mark was born on June 29, 1962, in Laconia, the son of Philip Blanchette and Julijone (Rudzinski) Flanders.
Mark proudly served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard. He later went on to become a Master Electrician.
Mark loved music; he was a talented drummer and musician. He was a handyman and could fix just about anything. Mark will be remembered for his integrity, respect, hard work ethic, and his love for his friends and family.
Mark is survived by his parents, Philip Blanchette Jr. and Julijone (Rudzinski) Flanders; two brothers, Wayne Blanchette and Eric Blanchette; three sisters, Amy Rogers, Jacqueline Cialdea, and Stephanie Flanders; his “girls,” Marrissa and Kendra Strong; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was predeceased by his step-father, Thomas Flanders, and his aunt, Aleta (Rudzinski) Tibbetts.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.