Marjorie P. Witter, 95

BETHEL, Maine — Marjorie P. Conner Witter, 95, of Bethel, passed away at the Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Monday, May 8.
She was born in Meredith Center, New Hampshire, on July 24, 1927, daughter of Lewis and Esther Pickering and one of six children.
On May 1, 1948, she married Harold P. Conner of Bethel, Maine. They made their life in Bethel, raising three children, Parker, Esther and Elaine, at their home on Grover Hill.
Marjorie was a bookkeeper for Conner’s Garage, a great seamstress, cook, baker, homemaker and friend. She also worked for a brief time at a local shoe shop.
In September 1980, Marjorie tragically lost Harold in a fire at his garage.
She remarried on May 23, 1987, to John Witter Jr. They spent many happy years together at their home on Elm Street, where she loved swimming in her pool and doing yard work. They were great companions who enjoyed boating and fishing together and spending as much time as they could with their grandchildren. John passed away in 2004 after an extended illness.
Marjorie remained in the Bethel area until a series of health events required long term care. She resided at the Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation where she was beloved by the staff who cared for her.
Known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their friends, she was always a “safe” place to land, a huge supporter of all their endeavors in life and a lover of children in general. She enjoyed all sports, especially ice hockey and any team sport that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren played. She is remembered fondly by so many who have a lifetime of memories and funny “Mimi stories.”
She is survived by her son, Parker and his wife Joleen of Scarborough; daughter, Esther and her husband Danny Desjardins of Poland; daughter, Elaine and her husband Jeffery of Gilead; granddaughters, Jennifer and her wife Kathy Nally of Vinegrove, Kentucky, Shilo and her husband, Eric Finson of Eliot, Misty and her husband Andrew Cronin of Melbourne, Australia; and grandson, Chad Conner of Standish; great-grandchildren, Matilda, Evelyn and Jack Cronin of Melbourne, Australia, and Lucas Finson of Eliot.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at the Riverside Cemetery on the North Road in Bethel, with a gathering afterwards at the home and Jeff and Elaine Hutchins.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in her memory to the Pleasant Valley Bible Church, West Bethel, Maine or Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Norway, Maine.
