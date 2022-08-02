Marjorie M. Gorman, 76

WARNER — Marjorie Mary Gorman, 76, died at Pine Rock Manor in Warner on July 30, 2022.
Born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter of Gertrude (Finnegan) and Arthur Gorman. She was predeceased by her only sister, Lynda Gorman-Henderson of Portsmouth.
She graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School, then earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Boston State University. Marjorie taught second grade for over 30 years at Powder House School in Somerville, MA, and retired in 2004 to her family’s summer home in Bristol.
Hobbies included quilting, knitting, crafts, music, and travel. She especially enjoyed participating in summer craft fairs in the Newfound region, her favorites being Hebron, Alexandria, and Danbury. She also volunteered at the annual Tapply-Thompson Community Center Santa’s Village in Bristol and was a member of the Danbury Grange.
Marjie loved retirement in New Hampshire, children, her grandniece and nephew Piper and Silas, and her many cousins and their children and grandchildren in SC, NH, GA, CA, and MA. Her only pet ever was her beloved West Highland Terrier, Angus McNutt.
She is survived by her niece, Pia (Henderson) Bloom, husband Aaron, and children Silas and Piper of Mahtomedi, MN; her brother-in-law, Richard Henderson and wife Debra of Stratham; cousin, Jack O’Brien and wife Linda of Summerville, SC, and Bristol; cousin, Barbara Finnegan of Attleboro, MA; and cousin, Richard Finnegan and wife Kathleen of St. Augustine, FL. Marjorie will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank Golden Crest Assisted Living in Franklin, Pine Rock Manor in Warner, Helen O’Brien, and Bristol friends and neighbors.
A private burial will be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.