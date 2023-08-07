CONCORD — Marjorie L. DuBois, 90, of Triangle Park Drive, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in Laconia, daughter of the late Bertie L. Paige and Ina E. (Osgood) Paige.
Marjorie was an X-ray technician at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for several years before pursuing a career in nursing. She graduated Concord Hospital School of Nursing in 1988, where she received her degree as a registered nurse. Upon graduating, she worked for many years as an RN at Lakes Region General Hospital as a cardiac nurse and a member of the hospitals IV team, before retiring.
Marjorie enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, who were her pride and joy. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grand and great-great grandchildren with all her heart and enjoyed attending school and sports events for them.
She was a great quilter and member of the Belknap Quilters Guild for several years. She and her husband volunteered at Laconia Senior Center helping with Meals on Wheels for many years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, playing games and making puzzles.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Bert DuBois and his wife Paula, Wayne DuBois and his wife Judy, Leona Williams and her husband Don, Debbie Bauer and her husband William, Tina DuBois, Kathleen Wyles and her husband Kenneth, Donna Doucette and her husband Shawn, and Patricia Gray and her husband Bud; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bertie L. Paige Jr., her husband of 63 years, Richard E. DuBois; two sons, Richard W. DuBois and Richard E. DuBois Jr.; grandson, Rodney Colby; and great-grandson, Seth DuBois.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions in Marjorie’s name to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
