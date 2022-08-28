Marjorie J. Hallberg, 89

BRIDGEWATER — Marjorie Joan (Peck) Hallberg, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with dementia on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Joan was cared for by family and caretakers with the guidance of Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health.
Joan was born in Braintree, MA, the daughter of Edson and Viola (Wynot) Peck Sr. She was raised in North Reading, MA and graduated from Reading High School. Shortly after her marriage to Richard Hallberg they returned to North Reading. They formed Earth Inc. in 1961. In North Reading she maintained 1500 blueberry bushes, designed an addition to their home, refurbished another neighborhood house and served as a Girl Scout leader. In 1972 the family refurbished and moved to a farm in New Hampton where they raised beef and vegetables.
She enjoyed painting on canvas and fabric, knitting, sewing, stained glass, restoring furniture and gardening. She served as secretary of the Granite State Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Dick and Joan enjoyed traveling. She loved Key West where they spent many winters where Joan biked everywhere with Timmy, their dog, in his basket. She was instrumental in designing their retirement home in Bridgewater as well as completing all the interior painting, some finish work and landscaping. She always had a project, whether it be digging, moving stones, planting or using her artistic talent.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known to all as Gram. The grandchildren remember fondly that her steering wheel seemed “broken” and always turned into Millstream when passing by for an ice cream.
Family members include her husband of 70 years, Richard Hallberg Sr. of Bridgewater; daughters, Deb (Mark) Phelps of Danbury and Cindy (Craig) Williams of Alexandria. Six grandchildren, Ed Phelps, Jamie Moore, Brandon (Mel Duquette) Williams, Melissa (Dave) Suckling, Carl Hallberg, and Ashley (Andrew) Suckling; 11 great-grandchildren, Madalyn Phelps, Zariah Moore, Braxton Westbrooks, Kaelyn and Riley Williams, Maxwell and Russell Suckling, Landon and Lydia Hallberg, Anika and Lennox Suckling. One brother, Richard Peck of Jewett, TX; and one sister, Mary (Patrick) Stein of Bandon, OR. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Hallberg Jr.; and siblings, Edna Morris, Edson Peck, Norma Gehrke, and Gary Peck.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church Street, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main Street, Bristol, NH 03222 or the Pasquaney Garden Club c/o Louise Migliore, Treasurer, 198 Whittemore Point Road, Bridgewater, NH 03222.
