Marjorie J. Hallberg, 89

BRIDGEWATER — Marjorie Joan (Peck) Hallberg, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with dementia on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Joan was cared for by family and caretakers with the guidance of Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health.

Joan was born in Braintree, MA, the daughter of Edson and Viola (Wynot) Peck Sr. She was raised in North Reading, MA and graduated from Reading High School. Shortly after her marriage to Richard Hallberg they returned to North Reading. They formed Earth Inc. in 1961. In North Reading she maintained 1500 blueberry bushes, designed an addition to their home, refurbished another neighborhood house and served as a Girl Scout leader. In 1972 the family refurbished and moved to a farm in New Hampton where they raised beef and vegetables.

