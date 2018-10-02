LACONIA — Marjorie H. “Hutch” Taylor (nee Hutchins) of Laconia passed away on Sept. 25, 2018, after a period of declining health. She was 95 years old.
An Army brat, the only child of Col. Carroll Ray and Dora (Anderson) Hutchins, Hutch was born at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was raised on various military posts around the world. Her father, a career Army officer, was stationed in the Philippine Islands twice. The family also had tours of duty in Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.
Hutch graduated from Brookline (Massachusetts) High School in 1940 and went on to study at the University of Michigan. She later transferred to Columbia University’s Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City, where her future husband, Warren J. Taylor, was in medical school at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. Both graduated in 1945, Hutch as a registered nurse and Warren as a medical doctor. The couple wed that September in Hanover.
A stay-at-home wife and mother, Hutch helped support her husband’s medical career, which led them and their growing family to short stints in Bedford, Massachusetts, Hanover, and Rutland, Massachusetts, before Dr. Taylor secured a fellowship in thoracic surgery in Boston. The family settled in Winchester, Massachusetts, in the mid-1950s and remained there until Dr. Taylor retired in the early 1990s. The Taylors then moved to Franconia, where Dr. Taylor died in 2001. Hutch joined the Taylor Community in Laconia shortly thereafter, close by two of her children and also near the family’s summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Hutch was an active member of the communities in which she lived. She volunteered at Winchester Hospital and the Winchester Public Library. She was a dedicated member of the Winton Club, an auxiliary group that supports Winchester Hospital. Hutch also served for many years as the treasurer of the Winchester Unitarian Church. In Franconia, she was a trustee of the Abbie Greenleaf Library, a volunteer at Littleton Hospital, and a member of the Franconia Winter Club. The Taylor Community will remember Hutch as a friendly face and an active volunteer for many years at that continuing care facility.
A stoic personality and steadying influence, Hutch raised four successful children. She is survived by a son and three daughters: Wayne J. Taylor and his wife, Gayle, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, Leigh T. Buckman and her husband, David, of Gilford, Jane T. Gallant and her husband, Michael, also of Gilford, and Virginia T. Picci and her husband, Cosimo, of Ecublens, Switzerland. She was blessed with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Hutch will be interred next to her husband, Warren, in Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hutch’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110, or at www.cancer.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.